Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.44

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.44 and last traded at $134.41, with a volume of 9956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.14.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

