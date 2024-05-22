Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.50

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 78048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

