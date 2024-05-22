Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.74

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 33077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.