Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.74

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 33077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

