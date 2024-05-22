Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

