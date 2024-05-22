Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

