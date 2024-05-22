Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.25

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 150035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,697,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

