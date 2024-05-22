Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.25

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 150035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
