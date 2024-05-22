Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,881 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

