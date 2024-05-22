Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Up 1.2%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. 166,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 363,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertical Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

