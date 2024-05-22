Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.87 million, a PE ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 0.69. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.