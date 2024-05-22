Viking (NYSE:VIK) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Equities researchers at Melius assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.
Viking Stock Performance
Shares of Viking stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $30.16.
Viking Company Profile
