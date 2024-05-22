Viking (NYSE:VIK) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Equities researchers at Melius assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

