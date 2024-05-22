Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.78. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

