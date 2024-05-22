Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VWAGY

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.3 %

VWAGY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $81.93 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.