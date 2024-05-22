VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VOXX International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in VOXX International by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Stories

