VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
VOXX International Stock Performance
VOXX International stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
