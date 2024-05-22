Weibo (WB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Weibo has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

