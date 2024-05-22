WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSBC

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

WesBanco Trading Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WesBanco by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WesBanco by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in WesBanco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.