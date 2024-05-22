Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNEB stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

