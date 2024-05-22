Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565 over the last three months. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Westlake by 55.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

