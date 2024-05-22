Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,192.50 ($53.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTB

Whitbread Stock Down 1.3 %

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,090 ($39.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,159.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,344.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,931.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 62.90 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,062.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.18) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,361.97). 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.