Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,192.50 ($53.29).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTB
Whitbread Stock Down 1.3 %
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 62.90 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,062.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.18) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,361.97). 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.