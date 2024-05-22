WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.24

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $110.17, with a volume of 72074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.