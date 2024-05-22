Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $202.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wix.com traded as high as $149.40 and last traded at $149.40, with a volume of 69112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.68.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

