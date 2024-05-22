Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.67

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 1740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 528,351 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after buying an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

