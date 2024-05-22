Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,564.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

