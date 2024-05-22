Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 469.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 186,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

