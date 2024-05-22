Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $5.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $329.64 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.56.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

