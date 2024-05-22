Zacks Research Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.