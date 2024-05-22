Zacks Research Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$53.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 146.56%.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

