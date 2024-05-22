Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $274.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.26. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $163.26 and a 52 week high of $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

