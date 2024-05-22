Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

