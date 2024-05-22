Zacks Research Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FE stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

