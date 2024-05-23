126,880 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,039,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,780.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,647.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,527.61.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

