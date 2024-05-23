1,827 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after acquiring an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

CSL opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.22 and its 200-day moving average is $340.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $429.60.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

