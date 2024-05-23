2,052 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

