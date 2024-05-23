2,211,943 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,211,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a PEG ratio of 191.47 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

