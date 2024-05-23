2,808,334 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,808,334 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,837,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.11% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in BHP Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

