2,833 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after purchasing an additional 215,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 193,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

