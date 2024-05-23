3,517,154 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,517,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,074,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

