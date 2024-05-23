4,296 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Celsius by 761.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

