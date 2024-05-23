Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Acer’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACEYY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Acer has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, mobility, home appliances, beverages, and AI media.

