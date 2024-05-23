Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Acer’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Acer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACEYY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Acer has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.
Acer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.