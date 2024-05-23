Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 15th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.
About Air T
