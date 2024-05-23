Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 15th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

