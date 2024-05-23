Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.

Air T Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.