Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.
Air T Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $23.87.
Air T Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.