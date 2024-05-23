Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.46 and last traded at $44.42. Approximately 1,870,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,246,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

Alcoa Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

