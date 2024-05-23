Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFLI. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.79.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of DFLI opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Featured Articles

