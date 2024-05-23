Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,094,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 11,870,979 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Ambev Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

