American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

