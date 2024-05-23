Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE COLD opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 868,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

