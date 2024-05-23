Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

