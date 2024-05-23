Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,373 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $420,457,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 378,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

