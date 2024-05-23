Assura Plc (AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.84 on July 10th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 40.68 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.57. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -675.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65).

Get Assura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Peel Hunt cut Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($413.17). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 200,886 shares of company stock worth $8,635,752. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.