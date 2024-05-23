Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $26,597.38 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $26,597.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anhco Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Anhco Nguyen sold 10,746 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $7,737.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

ATRA stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

