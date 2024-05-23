Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

